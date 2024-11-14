Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 282.65% in the September 2024 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 282.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 76.84 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 282.65% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 76.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.8456.89 35 OPM %13.579.95 -PBDT6.833.36 103 PBT4.781.36 251 NP3.750.98 283

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's snacks at $8 billion valuation

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Advanced Air Mobility can improve accessibility, create opportunities: WEF

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story