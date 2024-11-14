RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 282.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 76.84 croreNet profit of RKEC Projects rose 282.65% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 76.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.8456.89 35 OPM %13.579.95 -PBDT6.833.36 103 PBT4.781.36 251 NP3.750.98 283
