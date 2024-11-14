RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 282.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.07% to Rs 76.84 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 282.65% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 76.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.8456.8913.579.956.833.364.781.363.750.98

