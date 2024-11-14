Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 56.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 22.95 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers declined 56.19% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.9519.12 20 OPM %24.8430.28 -PBDT4.865.08 -4 PBT0.831.67 -50 NP0.461.05 -56

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

