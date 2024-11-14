Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 56.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 22.95 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers declined 56.19% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.9519.1224.8430.284.865.080.831.670.461.05

