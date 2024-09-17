Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR hits one and half month high against US dollar, NIFTY ends at record close

INR hits one and half month high against US dollar, NIFTY ends at record close

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee appreciated further against the US dollar today as equities stayed firm and the US dollar was slippery ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. INR has broken under 83.90 per US dollar and hit a one and half month high of 83.70 per US dollar today in intraday moves. The US dollar index is holding around 100.30- its lowest levels in this calendar year as focus has shifted to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could act more aggressively when it starts cutting interest rates this week. Meanwhile, the domestic equity indices stayed well supported. The Nifty settled above the 25,400 level after hitting the days low of 25,352.25 in morning trade. Realty, consumer durables and auto shares advanced while media, PSU bank and metal stocks declined. The headline index has ended at a fresh record close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian Patent Office to hear objections on Gilead's HIV drug patent claims

Women's corporate gains slow, true leadership parity decades away: Report

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi to be sworn-in

From Tata Motors-JLR to Ford, Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem expands in 2024

PN Gadgil jumps 64% on debut; Tata Motors DVR cancellation nears completion

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story