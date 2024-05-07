Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR holds around 83.50 per US dollar, local stocks slump

INR holds around 83.50 per US dollar, local stocks slump

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee is holding in a tight range today, consolidating around record lows as a deep slide in local equities weighed on the sentiments. INR currently quotes at 83.49 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. US dollar index is holding around 105.16, witnessing modest gains after last weeks tumble. Rupee has been little changed recently and the bias has been weak despite the losses in US dollar over last few days. The local stock markets traded with major losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty dropped below the 22,300 level after hitting days high of 22,499.05 in early trade. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 552.52 points or 0.74% to 73,353.46. The Nifty 50 declined 182.45 points or 0.81% to 22,260.25. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.61%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR eases modestly as equities fall

Nifty hovers below 22,150; media shares in demand

Indices trade with deep cuts; media shares decline

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2024 Shall Be 7.03%

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

GOI announces sale of two dated securities for total notified amount of Rs 20000 crore

Godrej Consumer records net loss of Rs 1,893 cr in Q4; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Market at day's low; broader market tumbles; metal stocks loose sheen

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story