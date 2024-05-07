Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22845.12% to Rs 376.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 6790.41% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22845.12% to Rs 376.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1167.63% to Rs 17.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22944.40% to Rs 555.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales376.301.64 22845 555.372.41 22944 OPM %13.1862.20 -3.2969.71 - PBDT50.641.03 4817 19.301.69 1042 PBT50.621.03 4815 19.281.69 1041 NP50.300.73 6790 17.621.39 1168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Toolroom standalone net profit rises 523.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom completes another segment of on-going contract with RIL

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Godrej Consumer records net loss of Rs 1,893 cr in Q4; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Market at day's low; broader market tumbles; metal stocks loose sheen

Thomas Cook introduces Video KYC for seamless foreign exchange services

Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours

Uttam Sugar Mills slumps after weak Q4 numbers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story