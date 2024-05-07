Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces sale of two dated securities for total notified amount of Rs 20000 crore

GOI announces sale of two dated securities for total notified amount of Rs 20000 crore

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) "7.32% Government Security 2030" for a notified amount of Rs. 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) "7.30% Government Security 2053" for a notified amount of Rs. 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple pricemethod. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 2,000 crore against each security. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office on May 10, 2024 (Friday).

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 10, 2024. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The result of the auctions will be announced on May 10, 2024 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on May 13, 2024 (Monday).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Government of India announces sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 38,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of RS 32,000 crore

Indices trade with minor cuts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Consumer records net loss of Rs 1,893 cr in Q4; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Market at day's low; broader market tumbles; metal stocks loose sheen

Thomas Cook introduces Video KYC for seamless foreign exchange services

Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story