Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR hovering just under 84 per US dollar

INR hovering just under 84 per US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee is hovering just under 84 per US dollar mark as a recent slide from two week high has kept the local currency under stress. Yesterday, rupee declined 7 paise to 83.98 against the US dollar, tracking a strong greenback against major currencies overseas and a sluggish trend in domestic equities. Sentiments were stacked against the INR today as local equity indices saw a negative start and continued to stay under pressure given a hefty selloff in overnight US markets. INR currently trades at 83.97 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. A heavy slide in WTI Crude oil futures, which tanked to nine month lows under $70 per barrel, could cap losses for INR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Zee Entertainment approaches Bombay HC seeking release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

AlphaVision Management Consultant LLP Set to Transform Indian SME & MSME Landscape with IPO and Strategic Fund Raising Solution

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; SmallCap, Pharma, Health gain

Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card offers 50% discount on dining, 25% on spas

Why Mutual Funds Are the Best Retirement Investment Solutions

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story