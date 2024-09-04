Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and DCW Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2024. Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and DCW Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd soared 7.92% to Rs 727.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77985 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 7.60% to Rs 88.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 5.85% to Rs 283.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83759 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spurt 5.82% to Rs 4715. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCW Ltd rose 5.38% to Rs 88.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

