INR jumps on strong FII inflows

The Indian rupee appreciated well to hit a fresh three-month high on Friday, supported by a resurgence of foreign fund inflows. Foreign institutional investors (FII/FPI) were net buyers on March 27, purchasing shares worth Rs 11,111 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2517 crore, provisional data showed. This is the highest single day buying by FIIs in 2025. INR gained 28 paise to close at 85.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, logging the best monthly gain in over six years. In March, the local unit appreciated over 2%. In the current financial year, however, the rupee has depreciated more than 2 per cent. Indian shares fell slightly on Friday as tariff worries mounted and investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading for directional cues. However, rupee gains helped cap overall losses in the broader market as data showed foreign portfolio investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth straight session on Thursday, recording their highest one-day buying in 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News