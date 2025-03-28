Benchmarks ends with moderate losses; media shares under pressure

The key equity indices ended with modest cuts on Friday, as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff plan. The Nifty settled below the 23,550 mark. Media, IT and realty shares declined while FMCG and private bank shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 191.51 points or 0.25% to 77,414.92. The Nifty 50 index declined 72.60 points, or 0.31%, to 23,519.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.68%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.35%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,491 shares rose and 2,507 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.37% to 12.72.

The stock exchanges will be shut on Monday, 31 March, 2025 on the occasion of Eid.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media fell 2.29% to 1,475.25. The index advanced 1.52% in the past trading session.

Tips Music (down 4%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.45%), Dish TV India (down 3.43%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.26%), Sun TV Network (down 2.33%), PVR Inox (down 2.19%), D B Corp (down 2.08%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.61%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.16%) and Saregama India (down 0.16%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Force Motors rose 2.96% after the company announced that it has signed a landmark contract with Indian Defence Forces to supply 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency shed 0.80%. The company informed that it has signed a facility agreement for raising external commercial borrowing (ECB) from SBI Tokyo Branch for JPY 26 billion (Rs 1,476 crore), including a green shoe option of JPY 10 billion.

The five-year unsecured loan will be repaid in a single payment at maturity and is expected to enhance IREDAs presence in global financial markets.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) fell 2.02%. The company, in consortium with Dilip Buildcon, announced that it had received an advance work order (AWO) worth Rs 2,631.14 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 0.75%. The company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth approximately Rs 11,800 crore.

BEML rose 2.92% after the company announced that it has secured a metro car supply and maintenance contract from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) worth Rs 405 crore.

HBL Engineering advanced 1.40% after the company announced that it has bagged two contracts totaling Rs 499.68 crore from Western Railway and North Central Railway.

Ambuja cements fell 1.11%. The company said that its board of directors has approved the appointment of several key senior management personnel for their company.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied 4.47% after the company announced that its board had approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in Effiasoft for Rs 41.31 crore.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) surged 8.96% after the company won a contract from Tata Steel. The order is for the transportation of steel products from Tata Steel's Sahibabad factory to other destinations.

Ashok Leyland fell 2.13%. The company announced that its defence business has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 700 crore for troop transportation, logistics, and other specialized mobility solutions under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 0.15%. The firm has announced the appointment of Rajneesh Narang as chief financial officer (CFO), effective March 27, 2025.

Global Markets:

European shares traded lower on Friday as global markets prepare for U.S. President Donald Trumps tariffs on automakers set to take effect on April 2.

Trumps new tariffs on foreign automakers are weighing on markets, with the newly elected White House leader announcing on Wednesday 25% duties on all cars not made in the United States, which is set to go into effect from April 2.

Frances harmonized inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other eurozone countries, rose by 0.9% in March, the same as in February, according to data from the statistics agency Insee.

Meanwhile, service prices increased by 2.3%, compared to 2.2% in February. However, energy prices were 6.2% lower compared to a 5.8% decline the previous month.

Spains harmonized inflation rate dropped to 2.2% in March, compared with 2.9% in February, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). Non-harmonized inflation declined to 2.3% in March from 3% in February. INE pinned the figures on a decline in electricity prices largely, as well as lower fuel and lubricant prices to a lesser extent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut rates six times over the past nine months, as eurozone headline inflation remains below the 3% mark. The ECB is scheduled to meet again in April.

U.K. retail sales volumes increased by 1% month-on-month in January, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. It follows a 1.4% monthly uptick in January. The February rise was driven by non-food store sales, while supermarkets saw a decline after a strong January.

The ONS released several data sets on Friday, confirming its previous reading of 0.1% economic growth for the U.K. economy in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consumers real incomes were meanwhile shown to have risen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending ticked up by 0.1%, while business investment declined.

Most Asian stocks ended lower as the latest tariff salvo from U.S. President Donald Trump stoked investor worries of an all-out trade war.

Trump moved ahead with a 25% tariff on auto imports due to kick in next week, drawing fierce criticism from politicians and industry executives across the globe and a warning from global car makers that price hikes were likely on the way.

The widening of the global trade war that Trump kicked off upon regaining the White House has jolted the markets, with shares of global automakers hit particularly hard.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand announced the immediate suspension of all trading activities following a strong earthquake in Myanmar.

Gold is up more than 17% in the first quarter of the year, heading for its best quarterly performance since 1986.

Data on Friday showed core consumer inflation in Tokyo accelerated in March, remaining above the central bank's target on steady gains in food costs. That kept alive market expectations of a near-term rate hike.

Markets in the US continued to record some selling on Thursday, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration expanding the trade war to autos with its latest round of tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opening a new tab, fell 155.09 points, or 0.37%, to 42,299.70; the S&P 500 (.SPX), opening a new tab, fell 18.89 points, or 0.33%, to 5,693.31; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opening a new tab, fell 94.98 points, or 0.53%, to 17,804.03.

The major U.S. indexes are on track for their first back-to-back monthly declines since the two-month period that ended in October 2023.

