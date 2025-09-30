Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 8.17% over last one month compared to 3.34% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd gained 3.22% today to trade at Rs 463.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.8% to quote at 58615.65. The index is down 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.94% and Asian Paints Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 13.37 % over last one year compared to the 4.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.