Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 8.17% over last one month compared to 3.34% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd gained 3.22% today to trade at Rs 463.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.8% to quote at 58615.65. The index is down 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.94% and Asian Paints Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 13.37 % over last one year compared to the 4.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 8.17% over last one month compared to 3.34% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 794.6 on 02 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 399.2 on 11 Mar 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

