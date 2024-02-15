INR quotes around 83 per US dollar, local equities hold steady

The Indian rupee saw mixed moves today and traded in a very narrow range against the US dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD relative to a basket of global currencies, retraces from a three-month high of nearly the 105.00 mark and trades flat around 104.60. The US Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield staying at 4.26%. INR added 4 paise at 83.03 against the US dollar after approaching near 83 per US dollar on Wednesday amid positive cues from local equity markets. INR currently quotes at 83.01, almost unchanged on the day. US retail sales data is due later on in the day and NIFTY is hovering around 21860 mark. On the NSE, USDINR futures are trading at 83.04, down marginally on the day.

