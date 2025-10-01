Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee gained some lost ground on Wednesday amid good gains in local equities. INR is at 88.71, up 9 paise on the day. Yesterday, rupee extended downside to hit a new record low pressured by sustained foreign capital outflows amid global trade uncertainties. Rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday. However, a steep fall in global crude oil prices, along with a weaker greenback, prevented a sharp decline in the local unit. Meanwhile, RBI, in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies stated that in order to promote the settlement of cross border transactions in INR and local currencies, the Reserve Bank of India has been progressively liberalising regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market finds relief after eight-day fall; Nifty finishes above 24,800

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.56 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 1.87 times

RBI announces policy measures for consumer protection

RBI unveils measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story