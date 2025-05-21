INR sees flat moves, hovers around 85.60 per US dollar

Indian Rupee saw flat moves today after falling in last session. Local stock markets edged up and the US dollar index also saw lax moves after sliding under 100 mark. This supported the INR broadly but major gains were absent for the local currency. INR currently quotes around 85.58 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 85.59, down slightly on the day.

