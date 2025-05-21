EIH Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 263 cr

EIH reported consolidated net profit of Rs 261.62 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.66% as against Rs 247.59 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rallied 11.61% year on year to Rs 827.45 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax advanced 4.98% to Rs 354.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 338.13 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter EBITDA stood at Rs 389 crore, registering the growth of 13% YoY.

In Q4 FY25, total expenses rose 515.48% YoY to Rs 9.19 crore. Employee benefits expense rallied 9.80% YoY to Rs 142.74 crore.

The company stated in a press release that it has a robust pipeline of 21 properties scheduled for completion by 2029, comprising 19 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser. As part of this strategic expansion, eight hotels will be owned, invested in, and operated either directly by EIH Ltd or through joint ventures, while the remaining 13 assets, including the boats and cruiser will be managed by The Oberoi Group.

The pipeline spans 12 domestic hotels and nine international properties across key markets such as London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia. Upon completion, 16 properties will operate under the Oberoi brand and five under the Trident brand, adding approximately 1,473 keys to the companys portfolio. The expansion underscores EIHs focus on strengthening its presence in the luxury hospitality space across high-growth destinations in India and abroad.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.60% to Rs 769.90 crore, on a 9.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,743.15 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, commented, This has been a milestone year for EIH, delivering record financial results. Our robust performance reflects our long-term vision, strong governance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With a solid financial foundation, we are well-positioned to drive strategic growth across key markets while creating sustained value for all our stakeholders.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group, further added, These results highlight the relentless dedication of our teams and their pursuit of operational excellence. As we continue to expand our footprint, we remain steadfast in delivering exceptional guest experiences driven through our values and culture that places our guests and their wellbeing at the centre of everything we do.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of EIH, at its meeting held on Tuesday, recommended a final dividend of 75%, translating to Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2024-25.

EIH owns and operates an exceptional portfolio of hotels and resorts under the prestigious 'Oberoi' and 'Trident' brands in India and abroad.

Shares of EIH fell 1.26% to currently trade at Rs 374.70 on the BSE.

