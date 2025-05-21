Market near day's high; pharma shares surge over 1%

The key equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade, driven by strong buying interest among traders. The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Investors remain focused on global cues and Q4 earnings announcements. Pharma stocks saw a rebound, advancing after losses in the previous session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 727.30 points or 0.90% to 81,914.51. The Nifty 50 index rallied 224.75 points or 0.91% to 24,911.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.74%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,325 shares rose and 1,137 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's infrastructure output, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at 0.5% annually in April as against 4.6% in March, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Tuesday. The Index of eight Core Industries is the measure of combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries: Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

India's retail inflation for farm as well as rural workers eased marginally to 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, in April this year compared to the pace of price hikes for the two categories at 3.73% and 3.86% recorded in March. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) increased by 1 point each in April 2025 to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1306 points and 1319 points, respectively, in March.

Result Today:

IndusInd Bank (down1.16%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 0.32%), Astral (down 0.60%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (up 1.08%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 0 .48%), InterGlobe Aviation(up 0.30%), Ircon International (up 1.30%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.01% ), National Aluminium Co (up 1.09%), NTPC Green Energy (down 0.05% ), Oil India (up 0.87%), Power Finance Corp (up 0.84% ), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 0.31% ), Trident (down 0.54% ), VRL Logistics (up 1.35% ) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index advanced 1.80% to 21,842.85. The index fell 1.31% in the past trading session.

Gland Pharma (up 3.66%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 3.18%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.33%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.08%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.99%), Granules India (up 1.96%), Natco Pharma (up 1.85%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.79%), Lupin (up 1.76%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.73%) surged.

Gland Pharma rallied 3.66%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.1% to Rs 186.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 192.42 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,424.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aster DM Healthcare fell 3.24%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 79.02 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 24.03 crore in Q4 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 2.7% YoY to Rs 1,000.34 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

J kumar Infraprojects declined 1.42%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 114.20 crore on 14.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,632.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

