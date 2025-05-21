US Dollar index falls to 2-week low on fiscal concerns

The US dollar index slipped to around 99.5 on Wednesday, marking its third straight decline and the lowest level in two weeks, amid rising concerns over the US fiscal outlook. Sentiment weakened after President Trump failed to rally support for his tax bill, following Moodys downgrade of the US credit rating. Fed officials also warned of risks from trade policies, highlighting a weakening labor market and possible stagflation. Traders now await the US-Japan meeting at the G7 finance summit.

