Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles on flat note; surging oil prices amid geo political tensions weigh

INR settles on flat note; surging oil prices amid geo political tensions weigh

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee ended on a flat note at 83.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as surging crude oil prices amid volatile geopolitics weighed on the local unit. The dollar was poised for its largest weekly gain since April and oil prices headed for weekly gains of about 9 percent sparked by fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Indian shares fell notably on Friday to extend steep losses from the previous session as Middle East worries persisted and investors awaited the release of all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 808.65 points, or 0.98 percent, at 81,688.45 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 25,049.85, down 200.25 points, or 0.79 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.96 and moved between a narrow range of 83.93 and 83.97 against the greenback. The unit failed to recover from its deep plunge witnessed in previous sessions and ended flat at 83.96 (provisional) against the dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India to continue dialogue with US on totalisation pact: Piyush Goyal

IND W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Hezbollah communications commander Sakafi dies in Israeli strike in Beirut

Singapore's F1 mogul charged in Indian-origin ex-minister's graft case

Concerned about your credit health? Paisabazaar AI advisor will help

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story