Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,193, a premium of 178.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,014.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 235.50 points or 0.93% to 25,014.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.27% to 14.13.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

