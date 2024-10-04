DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 September2024 stood at 377.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore in Quarter ended 30 September2024, recording a growth of 14.16% from Rs 12,307.72 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 10,384.66crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 and Rs 7,649.64 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof.