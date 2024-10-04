Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 September2024 stood at 377.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore in Quarter ended 30 September2024, recording a growth of 14.16% from Rs 12,307.72 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 10,384.66crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 and Rs 7,649.64 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported a 17.46% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 773.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 658.75 crore in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 18.57% to Rs 14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 11,865.44 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.77% to Rs 4,803.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 04 2024

