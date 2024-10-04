UCO Bank's total advances jump 19% YoY in Q2 FY25

UCO Bank reported 18.56% rise in total advances to Rs 1.98 lakh crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 lakh crore recorded as on 30 September 2023. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 2.59% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1.93 lakh crore as on 30 June 2024. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 2.59% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1.93 lakh crore as on 30 June 2024. During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 4.74 lakh crore (up 13.67% YoY and 2.82% QoQ) while total deposit was at Rs 2.76 lakh crore (up 10.84% YoY and 2.99% QoQ). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Domestic advances jumped 21.68% to Rs 1.74 lakh crore as on 30 September 2024 from Rs 1.43 lakh crore as on 30 September 2023 and rose 4.19% from Rs 1.67 lakh crore as on 30 June 2024.

Domestic deposits were at Rs 2.64 lakh crore, indicating 8.20% YoY growth and 3.53% QoQ increase.

The domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits reached Rs 1 lakh crore, growing by 7.53% YoY and 2.04% QoQ.

Domestic CASA ratio stood at 38.24% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 38.28% as of 30 September 2023 and 38.62% as on 30 June 2024.

Credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 71.99% as on 30 September 2024 as against 67.25% as of 30 September 2023 and 72.07% as on 30 June 2024.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing wide range of banking and financial services including retail banking, corporate banking and treasury operations.

The private lenders standalone net profit zoomed 146.5% to Rs 550.96 crore in Q1 FY25 as against to Rs 223.48 crore reported in Q1 FY24. The total income grew 17.1% YoY to Rs 6,859.42 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.49% to Rs 46.80 on the BSE.

