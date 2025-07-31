INR slumps to new record low on Trump's tariff announcement

The Indian rupee is likely to stay pressured on Thursday near a record low level hit in the previous session after America announced a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports in the absence of a trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. Dollar index above 99 mark, month-end dollar demand from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit. The rupee plunged 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years, and closed at an all-time low of 87.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Indian shares however, ended modestly higher on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's gains, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its growth forecasts tor India to 6.4 percent for both 2025-26 and 2026-27, citing strong consumption growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 143.91 points, or 0.18 percent, at 81,481.86. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 33.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 24,855.05.
