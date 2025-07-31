AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES Technologies has bagged an order worth Rs 124 crore from Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The order involves a development contract executed between LRDE and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the development of Exciter and Receiver unit of Virupaksh Radar for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development (valued at Rs 4 crore) and will be followed by a production order (valued at Rs 120 crore). The production quantity is 84 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News