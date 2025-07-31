Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AXISCADES Technologies has bagged an order worth Rs 124 crore from Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The order involves a development contract executed between LRDE and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the development of Exciter and Receiver unit of Virupaksh Radar for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development (valued at Rs 4 crore) and will be followed by a production order (valued at Rs 120 crore). The production quantity is 84 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, V2 Retail, Jio Financial Services

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 53.40% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story