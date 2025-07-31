Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Jul 31 2025
Poonawalla Fincorp announced the deployment of four AI-led solutions, comprising one Agentic AI solution and three AI-powered systems, as part of its enterprise-wide digital transformation journey. These include an Agentic AI powered Data Quality Index (DQI), an Infrastructure Management Solution, a proprietary Fin-Bot for financial intelligence, and an AI-led Invoice Management System, all aimed at enhancing speed, precision, and scalability across key business functions.

These deployments reflect PFL's continued shift toward building an organisation where AI becomes foundational to how the business operates and scales. Rather than solving in silos, the company is focused on deploying systems that can learn, adapt, and deliver impact across functions, from risk and compliance to infrastructure and finance. Each solution is designed to simplify complexity with clarity, and accelerating the company's ambition to lead as a digitally confident, operationally agile NBFC.

First Published: Jul 31 2025

