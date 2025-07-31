Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 1.68% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.59% drop in the SENSEX

Shilpa Medicare Ltd lost 4.48% today to trade at Rs 876.5. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.93% to quote at 44977.63. The index is up 1.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd decreased 3.98% and Vimta Labs Ltd lost 3.74% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11 % over last one year compared to the 1.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 1.68% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 128 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5123 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1003.2 on 16 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 530.5 on 07 Apr 2025.