Dr Reddys Laboratories enters into license agreement with Pharmazz

Dr Reddys Laboratories has entered into a license agreement with Pharmazz, Inc. (Pharmazz), a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising drug products to treat critically ill patients, to commercialise the first-in-class innovative drug Centhaquine in India.

Developed by Pharmazz, Centhaquine is a resuscitative agent presently indicated for the treatment of hypovolemic shock by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

As per the agreement, Dr Reddys has received exclusive rights to market and distribute Centhaquine in India. Pharmazz will be entitled to upfront payments and royalties. Dr. Reddy's will market the product under the brand name Lyfaquin, which it shall own. In addition to India, Dr. Reddy's also receives marketing rights for Lyfaquin from Pharmazz for Nepal.

