Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tracks positive cues from local equities; Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty settles at 24,750

INR tracks positive cues from local equities; Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty settles at 24,750

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee snapped its two-day losing streak and closed 7 paise higher at 85.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and a rise in regional currencies. Domestic shares ended modestly higher with the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex gaining 443.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 81,442.04. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 130.70 points, or 0.53 percent, at 24,750.90 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, rising international oil prices and dollar index steadying near 99 mark limited much gains in the counter. Meanwhile, market participants are now keenly awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy meeting for further cues. On the NSE, USDINR pair traded at 85.89, down 0.10% on the day. Overseas dollar under pressure ahead of Fridays jobs data and positive local equities supporting the Indian unit weighed on the counter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks end with major gains ahead of RBI policy meeting

Sensex jumps 444 pts, Nifty ends above 24,750; Trent climbs 3%

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading to make strategic investment in Tobox Ventures

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Board of Rudra Gas Enterprise approves acquisition of 2.5% stake in Greenstat Asia

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story