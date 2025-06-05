Board of Rudra Gas Enterprise approves acquisition of 2.5% stake in Greenstat Asia

At meeting held on 05 June 2025

The Board of Rudra Gas Enterprise at its meeting held on 05 June 2025 has approved investment in Overseas Company, namely Greenstat Asia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenstat Hydrogen by acquisition of 25000 equity shares i.e. 2.5% of the equity shares of the Company.

Greenstat Hydrogen (Srilanka) is Group Company of JV partner, Greenstat Group, in Rudra Gas Greenstat Hydrogen. Besides Acquisition of 2.5% Shares the Company has no other interest in the Target entity.

Greenstat specializes in conducting comprehensive technical and financial feasibility studies for green hydrogen and renewable energy projects. It is also actively involved as an owner and operator of hydrogen and renewable energy infrastructure.