Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading to make strategic investment in Tobox Ventures

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading is entering into an agreement to acquire equity shares in Tobox Ventures (Tobox). The company is investing Rs 15 crore to acquire 0.03% stake in Tobox.

Tobox is a Food-Tech Company, and this investment helps in further downstream integrating with potential customers and have potential tie up arrangements for supply of spices and other food products manufactured by Leo Dryfruits.

