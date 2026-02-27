At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 484.10 points or 0.59% to 81,762.08. The Nifty 50 index slumped 166.45 points or 0.65% to 25,330.35.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slumped 0.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.67%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,381 shares rose and 2,190 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health were currently trading at Rs 80.12 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.42% as compared with the issue price of Rs 79.
The stock was listed at Rs 83, reflecting a premium of 5.06% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 87.15 and a low of 79.05. On the BSE, over 3.45 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index tumbled 1.41% to 51,290.70. The index fell 1.80% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Dabur India (down 2.09%), Radico Khaitan (down 2.07%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.82%), Nestle India (down 1.78%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.71%), Marico (down 1.58%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.41%), Patanjali Foods (down 1.34%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.34%) and Emami (down 1.30%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
MSTC added 1.75% after it has secured a contract from Coal India to provide end-to-end services for Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) linkage auctions.
Dee Development Engineers shed 0.71%. The company announced that has secured a letter of intent (LoI) for manufacturing alloy steel seamless pipes at its new forged seamless pipe plant in Anjar, Gujarat.
