Insolation Energy gains on appointing Ravi Dusad as CFO

Insolation Energy added 2.02% to Rs 284.95 after the company's board approved the appointment of Ravi Dusad as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 22 March 2025.

Dusad will also serve as CFO and KMP of Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy.

The firm added that this appointment was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Ravi Dusad is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with nearly two decades of experience in the manufacturing and service sectors. In his previous roles, he has held senior positions at Gravita India, TAB India Granites, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Dusad plays a key role in maintaining financial discipline, developing strategies, and ensuring alignment with both short-term and long-term organizational objectives. He leads and motivates subordinates to enhance employee engagement and foster a high-performing managerial team. With experience in developing profitable strategies and implementing a clear vision, Dusad ensures adherence to legal guidelines and in-house policies, upholding the companys legality and business ethics.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 419.4% to Rs 55.47 crore on a 163.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 737.17 crore in FY24 over FY23.

