Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 29.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 35.34 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 29.67% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.3438.2414.6317.555.036.614.225.972.944.18

