Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 29.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 35.34 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 29.67% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.3438.24 -8 OPM %14.6317.55 -PBDT5.036.61 -24 PBT4.225.97 -29 NP2.944.18 -30

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

