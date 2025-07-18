Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 72.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.40% to Rs 45.73 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 72.79% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.7335.3419.8614.638.415.037.234.225.082.94

