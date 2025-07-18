CEAT consolidated net profit declines 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 3529.41 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 27.06% to Rs 112.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 3529.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3192.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3529.413192.8210.9911.99310.41327.18159.04195.41112.45154.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News