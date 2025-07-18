Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4588.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 2872.70 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 4588.73% to Rs 133.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 2872.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2636.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2872.702636.4818.0513.02416.26221.29201.605.09133.162.84

