Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 138.14 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.14117.6314.571.7517.15-2.073.80-14.792.45-13.07

