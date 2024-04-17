Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 250.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 250.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 38.71% to Rs 93.31 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia rose 250.30% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.71% to Rs 93.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.09% to Rs 15.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 277.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales93.3167.27 39 277.27241.41 15 OPM %0.232.07 -1.761.29 - PBDT7.392.20 236 22.687.26 212 PBT6.452.20 193 18.977.24 162 NP5.921.69 250 15.286.67 129

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

