SG Mart reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1277.54 crore

Net profit of SG Mart reported to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1277.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30420.00% to Rs 61.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 171880.77% to Rs 2682.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1277.5402682.901.562.4902.31-48.0844.89-0.1781.920.2744.58-0.1781.410.2733.65-0.1361.040.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News