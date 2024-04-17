Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SG Mart reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SG Mart reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1277.54 crore

Net profit of SG Mart reported to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1277.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30420.00% to Rs 61.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 171880.77% to Rs 2682.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1277.540 0 2682.901.56 171881 OPM %2.490 -2.31-48.08 - PBDT44.89-0.17 LP 81.920.27 30241 PBT44.58-0.17 LP 81.410.27 30052 NP33.65-0.13 LP 61.040.20 30420

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

