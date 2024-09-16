Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Intellect Design Arena announces global strategic partnership with HCL Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena announced a global strategic partnership with HCLTech. Intellect and HCLTech have joined forces to bring domain-rich, technology solutions to Financial Institutions globally.

HCLTech's global reach and expertise in financial services and engineering, combined with Intellect's advanced eMACH.ai platform, aims to drive digital transformation for financial institutions. This partnership focuses on leveraging data and AI to help organisations remain competitive and capitalise on the next wave of transformation. This collaboration leverages Intellect's eMACH.ai, designed using First Principles Thinking as the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform, alongside its Purple Fabric, the world's first Enterprise-Grade Connected Intelligence AI platform, tailored for the banking and insurance sectors. Together, these two products aim to revolutionise the delivery of banking technology services by enhancing operational efficiency, driving digital transformation, and ensuring regulatory compliance for financial institutions globally.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

