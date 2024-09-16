National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 187, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.89% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.45% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 9.12% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9370.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 185.65, up 2.71% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 94.89% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.45% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

