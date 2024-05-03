Intellect Design Arena appoints Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board

Intellect Design Arena has announced the appointment of Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board.

Rajesh Mehta is a distinguished professional with a notable career in corporate and transaction banking. During his long tenure at Citi, one of the world's leading financial institutions, he ran large, regional transactional banking businesses in Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Based out of London, UK, Rajesh has deep knowledge and wide experience in leading, growing and transforming large tech-enabled financial services businesses globally over many years, bringing a unique perspective to bear on Intellect's Global Growth Agenda.

