IntellectAI launches Magic Placement built on Purple Fabric

IntellectAI , an Insurtech Transformation Partner with end-to-end, AI and data-powered underwriting solutions from Intellect Design Arena , today announced the launch of Magic Placement, a cutting-edge addition to its digital underwriting and distribution ecosystems for agents, brokers, and wholesalers. This powerful new capability leverages Agentic AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) from IntellectAI's Business Impact AI Platform, Purple Fabric, to deliver faster, cheaper, more consistent, and accurate policy, quote, and binder comparisons.

Brokers routinely handle large volumes of complex documents, including quotes, binders, new business, and expiring policies. Comparing these insurance documents is a tedious, time-consuming, inefficient, and error-prone process that can take days. This results in operational bottlenecks, missed revenue opportunities, and increased E&O exposure for insureds and distributors. These traditional document review methods are inefficient, expensive, and unsustainable in today's fast-paced insurance landscape.

Magic Placement automates this process, helping agents, brokers, and wholesalers spot discrepancies instantly and ensure consistency across key placement documents. Built with advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and Agentic AI, this powerful solution brings consistency, speed, and accuracy to every placement decision.

Unlike traditional automation tools, Magic Placement employs intelligent generative AI agentsbuilt on IntellectAI's core platform, Purple Fabricthat autonomously extract, compare, and generate business critical insights across multiple insurance documents. Purple Fabric provides the foundational intelligence and orchestration layer that powers the scalability, flexibility, and domain-specific accuracy of solutions like Magic Placement.

