Sonata Software drops amid lower Q4 revenue guidance

Sonata Software declined 6.11% to Rs 314.75 after the company said it anticipates lower revenue from a large client in Q4 FY25.

The company in a regulatory filing on 16th April, 2025, said that the revenue estimates for Q4 2024-25 from its largest client are likely to be lower than anticipated, resulting in lower revenue from its international business for the said quarter than previously envisioned during the previous analyst/investor call held on 6th February 2025.

During its February 2025 earnings call, the companys CFO, Jagannathan CN, stated that the company expected about 2.5% to 3.5% of degrowth next quarter, including a seasonal impact.

"While Q3 has been a strong growth quarter for us, we now expect Q4 to be a de-growth quarter for Sonata due to sudden ramp downs in this high-tech client and Quant seasonally weak quarter," said MD & CEO, Samir Dhir during the earnings call held on 6 February 2025.

Sonata Software offers a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, implementations, global rollouts, enhancements, and managed services. The company caters to customer needs across key areas such as ERP (Finance, Supply Chain, Commerce, Human Resources, and Project Operations), CRM (Sales, Service, and Marketing), and Microsoft Power Platform.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.39% to Rs 105.01 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 106.49 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 31.01% QoQ to Rs 2842.79 crore in Q3 FY25.

