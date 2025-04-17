Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and NIIT Learning Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 April 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 315 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54515 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 4.35% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 4.18% to Rs 237.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd fell 3.31% to Rs 743. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57065 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd plummeted 3.29% to Rs 373.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2867 shares in the past one month.

