AGI Infra's housing project in Punjab gets RERA registration

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
AGI Infra said that Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab, has granted the company registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, for its group housing residential project.

The group housing residential project, named AGI Smart Homes-II Extension, is situated at Village Pholriwal, Jalandhar, Punjab.

"The above registration will further enable the company to increase its revenue and profits out of sale of flats of the above project," AGI Infra stated.

AGI Infra is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects in the state of Punjab. The company has delivered around 87.34 lakh square feet (lsf) of residential and commercial real estate space over the last two decades.

The scrip slipped 1.12% to currently trade at Rs 827.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

