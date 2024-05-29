Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 630.00% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of Interactive Financial Services reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 630.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.17% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.79% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.10 630 3.071.56 97 OPM %12.33-600.00 -38.7621.15 - PBDT0.25-0.45 LP 1.581.54 3 PBT0.25-0.45 LP 1.571.54 2 NP-0.37-0.35 -6 0.611.20 -49

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

