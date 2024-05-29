Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,731, a premium of 26.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,704.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 183.45 points or 0.80% to 22,704.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.08% to 24.18.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

