Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Asian Paints hits 52-week low; slips 3%; two top executives resign

Asian Paints hits 52-week low; slips 3%; two top executives resign

In two separate filings, the paints company announced the resignation of Vishu Goel - Associate vice president, retail sales, and Shyam Swamy, vice president, home improvement, decor, services

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian Paints shares slipped 3.2 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging a 52-week low at Rs 2,268.6 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after two top executives resigned from their positions.
 
Around 10:12 AM, Asian Paints share price was down 3.01 per cent at Rs 2275.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.09 per cent at 79,304.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,18,543.62 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,422 per share.
 
In two separate filings, the paints company announced the resignation of  Vishu Goel - Associate vice president, retail sales, and  Shyam Swamy, vice president, home improvement, décor, services, and retailing. 
 
"This is to inform that Mr. Vishu Goel - Associate Vice President, Retail Sales, Commercial & Marketing, member of the Senior Management, has resigned from the services of the company," the filing read.
 
"This is to inform that Mr. Shyam Swamy - Vice President, Home Improvement, Décor, Services & Retailing, member of the Senior Management, has resigned from the services of the company," the filing read.
 
Both resignations were accepted on December 17, 2024, and both executives requested immediate relief. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors barring Pharma & Health fall; Sensex 800 pts lower at 79,400

Bumper Debut! Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares list at 43% premium

Nifty IT index slips over 2%; Infosys, LTIMindtree, LTTS down up to 5%

Concord Enviro IPO opens today; Check GMP, price band: Should you bid?

Sanathan Textiles IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects

 
Asian Paints, established in 1942, is India’s largest and one of the world’s leading paint companies, renowned for its innovation, quality, and customer-centric approach. It dominates India’s decorative paints market and is among the top 10 paint companies globally. The company offers a diverse range of products, including interior and exterior wall paints, enamels, wood finishes, waterproofing solutions, and industrial coatings, while also expanding into home décor with offerings like wallpapers, textured paints, and modular kitchens. 
 
With a presence in over 15 countries and 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, Asian Paints combines cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly practices to deliver sustainable and high-performance products. Known for initiatives like Safe Painting Services and advanced digital tools for color visualisation, it continues to enhance customer experiences. The company’s strong financial performance, innovative product launches, and strategic focus on home improvement solidify its position as a trusted leader in the global paint and home décor industry.
 
In the past one year, Asian Paints shares have lost 29.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian Paints shares rise on bourses; here's what driving rally in stock

Stocks to Watch, Dec 11: RIL, Adani Ports, Awfis Space, Maruti Suzuki, IOB

Asian Paints hits over 3-yr low; down 30% so far in CY24 on sluggish demand

Oversold Alert: 5 stocks with RSI around 15; Colgate tests 20-year support

HUL, Asian Paints: Consumption-related stocks take a hit as inflation bites

Topics :Asian PaintsBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market trading

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story