Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 132.51 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 13.01% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 132.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.51125.573.063.663.864.883.694.663.413.92

