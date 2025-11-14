Marico consolidated net profit declines 0.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.71% to Rs 3482.00 crore

Net profit of Marico declined 0.71% to Rs 420.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 3482.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2664.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3482.002664.0016.0819.59597.00593.00550.00552.00420.00423.00

